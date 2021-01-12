Analysts Issue Forecasts for The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO)’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:BNS)

The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, January 10th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $6.74 for the year. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The bank reported C$1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.21 by C$0.24. The firm had revenue of C$7.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.62 billion.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BNS. CSFB cut The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Friday. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$71.70 price target (up previously from C$66.04) on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$71.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Bank of America raised The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$63.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$69.20.

Shares of TSE:BNS opened at C$68.06 on Tuesday. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a fifty-two week low of C$46.38 and a fifty-two week high of C$74.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$67.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$59.18. The stock has a market capitalization of C$82.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 4th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is 67.92%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

