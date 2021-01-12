OBIC Co.,Ltd. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $4.36 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:OBIIF)

OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for OBIC Co.,Ltd. in a research note issued on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Sato now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $4.36 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.35. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for OBIC Co.,Ltd.’s FY2023 earnings at $4.75 EPS.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on OBIC Co.,Ltd. in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of OBIIF opened at $209.00 on Tuesday. OBIC Co.,Ltd. has a 52 week low of $209.00 and a 52 week high of $209.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $189.16 and a 200-day moving average of $173.73.

OBIC Co.,Ltd. Company Profile

OBIC Co,Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides system integration, system support, office automation, and package software services. The company offers system integration services, including developing ERP software products to provide integrated administrative systems comprising personnel, payroll, working condition management, marketing, and production systems, as well as related training courses.

