AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Updates Q4 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.47 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.54.

Shares of NYSE AZZ opened at $49.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 87.19 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. AZZ has a 1-year low of $19.31 and a 1-year high of $51.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.45.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.12. AZZ had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $226.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that AZZ will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

AZZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AZZ from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AZZ from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Sidoti downgraded shares of AZZ from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of AZZ from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.08.

AZZ Company Profile

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. The company operates through two segments, Energy and Metal Coatings. The Energy segment provides specialized products and services designed to support industrial, electrical, and nuclear applications.

