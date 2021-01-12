State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $6.58 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of State Street in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now expects that the asset manager will earn $6.58 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.54. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for State Street’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.88 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.45 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.19 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.48 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on STT. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of State Street from $85.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of State Street from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.50.

State Street stock opened at $78.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $27.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.70. State Street has a twelve month low of $42.10 and a twelve month high of $85.89.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The asset manager reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. State Street had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.71%.

In related news, CEO Francisco Aristeguieta sold 62,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total transaction of $4,112,161.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 110,582 shares in the company, valued at $7,312,787.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its holdings in State Street by 74.2% in the third quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 446 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in State Street by 131.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 537 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in State Street in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in State Street in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd grew its holdings in State Street by 17.5% in the third quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 1,102 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

