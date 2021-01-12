Brokers Set Expectations for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:CM)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report issued on Sunday, January 10th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $9.23 for the year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The bank reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 12.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.84 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CM. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.81.

CM opened at $88.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.12. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1-year low of $46.45 and a 1-year high of $88.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,392 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,104,000 after purchasing an additional 9,859 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 179.7% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,296 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 8,543 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 187,597 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,533,000 after buying an additional 13,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 47,060 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. 42.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 29th will be issued a $1.096 dividend. This represents a $4.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 28th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 62.27%.

