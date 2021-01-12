Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) (LON:RB) Given a GBX 9,000 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) (LON:RB) received a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) target price from research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 37.28% from the stock’s previous close.

RB has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a GBX 8,750 ($114.32) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 8,400 ($109.75) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 6,700 ($87.54) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 7,800 ($101.91) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 6,800 ($88.84) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 7,614.41 ($99.48).

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) alerts:

Shares of LON RB opened at GBX 6,556 ($85.65) on Tuesday. Reckitt Benckiser Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5,130 ($67.02) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 8,191.30 ($107.02). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 7,419.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 7,546.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.83. The stock has a market cap of £46.73 billion and a P/E ratio of -17.11.

In other news, insider Christopher Sinclair bought 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 6,719 ($87.78) per share, with a total value of £248,603 ($324,801.41). Also, insider Laxman Narasimhan bought 7,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 6,329 ($82.69) per share, with a total value of £501,889.70 ($655,722.11).

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

Featured Article: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.