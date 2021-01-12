TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Sells 2,864 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors reduced its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,864 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth $250,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 2,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

XOM opened at $46.84 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.11 and a fifty-two week high of $69.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.05 billion, a PE ratio of 27.88 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.92 and its 200 day moving average is $39.60.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $46.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

XOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $39.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. BidaskClub raised Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company raised Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, December 19th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.30.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

