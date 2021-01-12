Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Given New $250.00 Price Target at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Barclays restated a neutral rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Union Pacific from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded Union Pacific from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $223.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $197.35.

Shares of UNP stock opened at $217.35 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $205.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.81. Union Pacific has a twelve month low of $105.08 and a twelve month high of $221.28. The company has a market capitalization of $146.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.05). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.30%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 196.8% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

