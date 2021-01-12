Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Price Target Increased to $455.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $425.00 to $455.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on TFX. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Teleflex from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Teleflex from $435.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Teleflex from $406.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Teleflex from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Teleflex from $420.00 to $405.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $416.27.

NYSE:TFX opened at $403.86 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $393.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $371.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.26. Teleflex has a one year low of $221.27 and a one year high of $414.72. The company has a market cap of $18.81 billion, a PE ratio of 39.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.03.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.53. Teleflex had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The business had revenue of $628.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.18 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Teleflex will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.20%.

In other Teleflex news, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.38, for a total transaction of $72,276.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,382.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 2,985 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.00, for a total transaction of $1,107,435.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,142 shares in the company, valued at $4,133,682. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 270,092 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $98,310,000 after acquiring an additional 36,926 shares during the last quarter. Codex Capital L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Teleflex during the third quarter valued at $4,556,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 8.4% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,051 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 39.1% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,509 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 93.3% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,887 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,923,000 after acquiring an additional 7,186 shares in the last quarter. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

