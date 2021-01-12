RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Given New $410.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) had its price target upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $340.00 to $410.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of RingCentral from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of RingCentral from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of RingCentral from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of RingCentral from $355.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RingCentral from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $301.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. RingCentral currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $324.46.

Get RingCentral alerts:

RNG opened at $383.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.70. RingCentral has a fifty-two week low of $134.85 and a fifty-two week high of $405.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $356.24 and its 200 day moving average is $298.43. The stock has a market cap of $34.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -336.77 and a beta of 0.53.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $303.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.34 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 9.52% and a negative return on equity of 9.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that RingCentral will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other RingCentral news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.10, for a total value of $2,731,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,150,268. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.11, for a total transaction of $149,034.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 211,401 shares of company stock worth $66,067,438 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RNG. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of RingCentral by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of RingCentral by 211.4% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 137 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. 85.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service that provides inbound call answering and management services for professionals; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities.

See Also: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.