Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Lowered to “Market Perform” at Raymond James

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) was downgraded by Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

RHP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $44.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $44.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ryman Hospitality Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.38.

Shares of RHP stock opened at $66.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.54, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.24 and a beta of 1.41. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 52-week low of $13.25 and a 52-week high of $91.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.22.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($2.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($1.01). The company had revenue of $70.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.10 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative net margin of 13.26% and a negative return on equity of 32.04%. The firm’s revenue was down 81.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ryman Hospitality Properties will post -2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Patrick S. Chaffin sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total value of $142,450.00. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RHP. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX purchased a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $130,000. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

