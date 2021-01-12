Q4 2021 Earnings Forecast for ORIX Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:IX)

ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for ORIX in a report issued on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Ban now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $2.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.08.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ORIX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of ORIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ORIX from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of ORIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of NYSE:IX opened at $85.59 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.27 and its 200 day moving average is $66.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $21.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.94. ORIX has a fifty-two week low of $52.65 and a fifty-two week high of $89.21.

ORIX (NYSE:IX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. ORIX had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 7.77%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IX. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of ORIX by 30.4% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of ORIX by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of ORIX by 6.1% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of ORIX by 21.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ORIX in the third quarter worth approximately $274,000. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORIX Company Profile

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the Americas, Asia, Europe, Australasia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company's Corporate Financial Services segment offers leasing, loans, life insurance, environment and energy, auto leasing related, and other fee based services to primarily small- and medium-sized enterprises.

