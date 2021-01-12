Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates “€137.00” Price Target for Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG (PFV.F) (ETR:PFV)

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG (PFV.F) (ETR:PFV) has been given a €137.00 ($161.18) price objective by equities research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 23.89% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €129.50 ($152.35) target price on Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG (PFV.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Independent Research set a €143.00 ($168.24) target price on Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG (PFV.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG (PFV.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG (PFV.F) in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of €137.38 ($161.62).

Shares of ETR:PFV opened at €180.00 ($211.76) on Tuesday. Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG has a 52-week low of €104.40 ($122.82) and a 52-week high of €181.40 ($213.41). The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 46.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is €156.18 and its 200 day moving average is €164.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.30.

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG develops, manufactures, and markets components and systems for vacuum generation, measurement, and analysis. The company provides helium leak detectors. It offers hybrid bearing and splitflow turbo pumps, magnetically levitated turbo pumps, turbo pumping stations; rotary vane pumps, multi-stage roots pumps, and dry process pumps, as well as roots pumping stations; and leak detectors, mass spectrometers, gauge heads, and gas analysis equipment.

