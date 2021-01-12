Truist Begins Coverage on Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Research analysts at Truist started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $254.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Truist’s price target indicates a potential upside of 25.94% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James cut Enphase Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Enphase Energy from $99.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Bank of America raised their target price on Enphase Energy from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $127.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price target on Enphase Energy from $64.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.17.

Shares of Enphase Energy stock opened at $201.68 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.56, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.15. Enphase Energy has a twelve month low of $21.49 and a twelve month high of $222.43.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.16. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 24.69%. The business had revenue of $178.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.79 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Enphase Energy will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Joseph Ian Malchow sold 3,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.90, for a total value of $431,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 82,950 shares in the company, valued at $11,936,505. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eric Branderiz sold 54,382 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.82, for a total transaction of $9,942,117.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 246,853 shares of company stock valued at $37,435,421 in the last quarter. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Enphase Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Enphase Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Enphase Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

