Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give (INGA) (AMS:INGA) a €10.00 Price Target

(INGA) (AMS:INGA) has been assigned a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on INGA. Barclays set a €8.40 ($9.88) target price on shares of (INGA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.90 ($10.47) target price on shares of (INGA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on (INGA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €10.20 ($12.00) price target on shares of (INGA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective on (INGA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. (INGA) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €8.75 ($10.30).

(INGA) has a 52 week low of €13.52 ($15.91) and a 52 week high of €16.69 ($19.64).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

