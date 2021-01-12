LF Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFAC) Short Interest Update

LF Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFAC) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,900 shares, a decline of 80.3% from the December 15th total of 116,200 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 233,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new stake in LF Capital Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in LF Capital Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $261,000. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP purchased a new stake in LF Capital Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $361,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in LF Capital Acquisition by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 57,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 3,303 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of LF Capital Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,125,000. Institutional investors own 74.75% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ LFAC opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.61. LF Capital Acquisition has a 52-week low of $10.05 and a 52-week high of $11.85.
About LF Capital Acquisition
LF Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on identifying and evaluating opportunities for the acquisition of assets or business with a view to completing a qualifying transaction. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.
Featured Story: Retained Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for LF Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LF Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.