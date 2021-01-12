LF Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFAC) Short Interest Update

LF Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFAC) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,900 shares, a decline of 80.3% from the December 15th total of 116,200 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 233,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new stake in LF Capital Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in LF Capital Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $261,000. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP purchased a new stake in LF Capital Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $361,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in LF Capital Acquisition by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 57,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 3,303 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of LF Capital Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,125,000. Institutional investors own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

Get LF Capital Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LFAC opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.61. LF Capital Acquisition has a 52-week low of $10.05 and a 52-week high of $11.85.

LF Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:LFAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About LF Capital Acquisition

LF Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on identifying and evaluating opportunities for the acquisition of assets or business with a view to completing a qualifying transaction. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for LF Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LF Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.