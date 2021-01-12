Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) Upgraded at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Monday, AR Network reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has $130.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $120.00.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on MMC. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a buy rating to a sell rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $117.67.

MMC opened at $112.59 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $115.34 and its 200-day moving average is $113.81. The stock has a market cap of $57.10 billion, a PE ratio of 28.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a twelve month low of $74.33 and a twelve month high of $120.97.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 11.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 32,439 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.91, for a total transaction of $3,727,565.49. Also, CEO Daniel S. Glaser sold 314,516 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.39, for a total transaction of $36,292,001.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,662,928.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 353,613 shares of company stock worth $40,786,369 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 6,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 14,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after buying an additional 3,121 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. 78.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

