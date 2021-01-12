Zacks: Brokerages Expect Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) will report ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Plug Power’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the highest is ($0.02). Plug Power posted earnings of ($0.06) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plug Power will report full-year earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.33). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.14). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Plug Power.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $107.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.76 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 70.36% and a negative net margin of 33.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PLUG shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $24.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Plug Power from $14.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Plug Power from $14.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $53.97 on Friday. Plug Power has a 12 month low of $2.53 and a 12 month high of $55.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market cap of $22.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -174.09 and a beta of 1.31.

In related news, Director Fivet Capital Holding Ag sold 1,915,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $44,256,435.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 227,112 shares in the company, valued at $5,248,558.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Paul B. Middleton sold 216,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.13, for a total transaction of $7,611,511.71. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 241,657 shares in the company, valued at $8,489,410.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,555,130 shares of company stock worth $63,702,829 over the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in Plug Power during the third quarter worth $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

