Informa (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) Downgraded to Neutral at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Informa (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on IFJPY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Informa in a report on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Informa in a report on Friday, September 18th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Informa in a report on Friday, November 13th. Berenberg Bank lowered Informa from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Informa in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy.

IFJPY stock opened at $14.77 on Monday. Informa has a twelve month low of $8.43 and a twelve month high of $23.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.87 and its 200-day moving average is $12.13.

Informa plc operates as a business-to-business events, academic publishing, and information services company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division provides content-driven events and digital platforms that allow professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

