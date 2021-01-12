Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) Receives $185.67 Average Target Price from Analysts

Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $185.67.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Stamps.com from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

Get Stamps.com alerts:

In other Stamps.com news, insider Steve Rifai sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.78, for a total value of $375,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $375,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kenneth Thomas Mcbride sold 29,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.58, for a total value of $5,996,604.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,389 shares in the company, valued at $2,146,159.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,262 shares of company stock valued at $13,387,902 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Stamps.com in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 39.2% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Stamps.com during the second quarter valued at about $102,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Stamps.com during the second quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Stamps.com during the third quarter valued at about $186,000. Institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ STMP opened at $210.49 on Friday. Stamps.com has a one year low of $73.14 and a one year high of $325.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $200.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.79 and a beta of 0.50.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $1.87. Stamps.com had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The firm had revenue of $193.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. Stamps.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stamps.com will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stamps.com Company Profile

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. It operates through Stamps.com and MetaPack segments. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com, Endicia, ShipEngine, ShipStation, ShipWorks, and ShippingEasy brands.

Featured Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Stamps.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stamps.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.