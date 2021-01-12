Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Receives $104.44 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $104.44.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on YUM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Yum! Brands from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Yum! Brands from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. BidaskClub cut Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on Yum! Brands from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.71, for a total value of $257,408.22. Also, VP David Eric Russell sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $318,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,001,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,618 shares of company stock worth $2,944,061 in the last 90 days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 16,203,435 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,479,374,000 after purchasing an additional 356,462 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 6,233,292 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $569,100,000 after purchasing an additional 298,649 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,840,458 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $259,334,000 after purchasing an additional 80,042 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,785,256 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $254,294,000 after purchasing an additional 180,936 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,287,359 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $208,836,000 after purchasing an additional 46,553 shares during the period. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $107.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.48 billion, a PE ratio of 32.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $107.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.26. Yum! Brands has a fifty-two week low of $54.95 and a fifty-two week high of $110.66.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 18.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Yum! Brands will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

