Analysts Issue Forecasts for Facebook, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FB)

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Facebook in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill anticipates that the social networking company will earn $2.15 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Facebook’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.46 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.79 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.56 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $10.96 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.84 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Facebook from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Facebook from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Facebook from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Facebook from $285.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $296.93.

Facebook stock opened at $256.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $731.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.19. Facebook has a 1-year low of $137.10 and a 1-year high of $304.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $274.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $264.57.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $21.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.78 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.41, for a total transaction of $11,877,097.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.06, for a total transaction of $112,063.56. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,030.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,107,694 shares of company stock valued at $304,256,943. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 8,950 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 4,567 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $561,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 310,453 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $84,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.62% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

