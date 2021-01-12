Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Receives $156.55 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $161.00.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ALGT shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $166.00 target price on the stock. Cowen raised Allegiant Travel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $214.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub raised Allegiant Travel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America cut Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Allegiant Travel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th.

NASDAQ:ALGT opened at $185.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $177.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.40. Allegiant Travel has a 52 week low of $60.06 and a 52 week high of $192.43.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported ($4.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($5.14) by $0.86. Allegiant Travel had a negative net margin of 7.86% and a negative return on equity of 8.83%. The company had revenue of $200.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.19 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Allegiant Travel will post -10.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Maurice J. Gallagher, Jr. sold 45,386 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.25, for a total value of $7,046,176.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,367,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,580,922.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.46, for a total value of $525,371.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 86,818 shares of company stock valued at $13,590,073. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALGT. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Allegiant Travel by 804.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 140,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 124,679 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors raised its stake in Allegiant Travel by 1,031.9% in the 3rd quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 101,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,211,000 after acquiring an additional 92,922 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Allegiant Travel by 1,920.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,503,000 after acquiring an additional 65,300 shares during the period. Billings Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,582,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Allegiant Travel by 411.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 62,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,541,000 after acquiring an additional 50,644 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2020, it operated a fleet of 94 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

