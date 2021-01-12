Analysts Expect Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) to Post $2.36 EPS

Analysts forecast that Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) will post $2.36 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Medifast’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.39 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.33. Medifast reported earnings of $1.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 98.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medifast will report full year earnings of $9.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.13 to $9.18. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $10.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.04 to $10.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Medifast.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.42. Medifast had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 80.07%. The company had revenue of $271.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MED. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 12th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Medifast from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson raised shares of Medifast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Medifast to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Medifast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.75.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Medifast by 31.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,758,000 after acquiring an additional 10,792 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Medifast by 306.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 187 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medifast by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 681 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Medifast by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,001 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,469,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medifast by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MED opened at $207.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 1.54. Medifast has a 1-year low of $49.03 and a 1-year high of $226.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $198.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 21st. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.84%.

Medifast Company Profile

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

