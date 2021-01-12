TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing T cell therapies for patients suffering from cancer. Its product candidate includes TC-210, TC-220, TC-410, TC-110 and TC-310 which are in clinical stage. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on TCR2 Therapeutics from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on TCR2 Therapeutics from $46.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. BidaskClub raised TCR2 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut TCR2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCRR opened at $32.22 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.78 and its 200-day moving average is $21.73. TCR2 Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.84 and a 52 week high of $35.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -13.20 and a beta of 1.89.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.04). On average, equities research analysts predict that TCR2 Therapeutics will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert Hofmeister sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $382,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,124,035. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mayur Ian Somaiya sold 3,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $109,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 27.99% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TCRR. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 13,115 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $256,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in TCR2 Therapeutics by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 3,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in TCR2 Therapeutics by 108.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 3,773 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.52% of the company’s stock.

About TCR2 Therapeutics

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead product candidates include TC-210, mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors, which initiated in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), ovarian cancer, malignant pleural/peritoneal mesothelioma, and cholangiocarcinoma; and TC-110 a TRuC-T cell targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies.

