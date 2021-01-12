GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Forecasted to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for GoDaddy in a report released on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.30. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for GoDaddy’s FY2021 earnings at $1.41 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

GDDY has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on GoDaddy from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on GoDaddy from $83.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub cut GoDaddy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on GoDaddy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. GoDaddy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.87.

Shares of NYSE GDDY opened at $81.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85. The company has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.20, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.95. GoDaddy has a 12 month low of $40.25 and a 12 month high of $91.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.06.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $844.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $835.25 million. GoDaddy had a positive return on equity of 94.14% and a negative net margin of 15.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GDDY. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in GoDaddy by 56.5% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 3,270 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 15.0% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 13.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 44.6% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 5,090 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 5.7% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. 87.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other GoDaddy news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total value of $39,311.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,031.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nima Kelly sold 1,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $94,317.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,282 shares in the company, valued at $8,081,855. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 145,617 shares of company stock worth $11,376,653. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

