Triangle Securities Wealth Management Purchases 37 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,520 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 55.2% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 104 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $320.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $350.00 to $372.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.61.

Shares of MA stock opened at $348.20 on Tuesday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $199.99 and a 52 week high of $367.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $340.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $328.68. The company has a market capitalization of $347.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.20, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.05). Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.65%.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 8th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to purchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Mastercard news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total value of $4,646,471.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,484,516.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 30,100 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.75, for a total transaction of $10,136,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 109,697,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,940,704,852.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 524,958 shares of company stock valued at $167,058,606 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

