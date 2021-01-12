Huntington National Bank Decreases Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Huntington National Bank lowered its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,043 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $17,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 4,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. National Investment Services of America LLC grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. National Investment Services of America LLC now owns 11,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after buying an additional 2,469 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Woodstock Corp grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 20,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the period. 79.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PNC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Stephens downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $179.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $136.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.72.

PNC stock opened at $159.38 on Tuesday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.41 and a twelve month high of $162.74. The company has a market cap of $67.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $144.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.27. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.39%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

