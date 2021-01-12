Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) PT Raised to $8.00

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Macquarie from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Macquarie’s target price points to a potential upside of 42.10% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PLYA. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $5.25 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Playa Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.79.

Get Playa Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $5.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $761.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 2.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.33. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $7.74.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $28.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.13 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 34.82% and a negative return on equity of 12.73%. The firm’s revenue was down 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Ryan Paul Hymel sold 7,544 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.12, for a total transaction of $31,081.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Kevin Froemming sold 14,622 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total value of $81,590.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 270,411 shares of company stock valued at $1,242,629. Insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HG Vora Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 12,900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,051,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 79.8% during the 3rd quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 4,162,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847,250 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,694,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,100,000 after acquiring an additional 230,082 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,971,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 242,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 5,061 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. owns, operates, and develops all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in various vacation destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company operates its resorts under eight brand names. As of October 16, 2020, it owned a portfolio of 21 resorts comprising 8,172 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic.

Featured Story: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.