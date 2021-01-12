Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Price Target Raised to $36.00 at Piper Sandler

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its target price lifted by Piper Sandler from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Bank of America from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.31.

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $33.07 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Bank of America has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $35.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.59.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The firm had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Bank of America will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.49%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 45,825,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,103,934,000 after buying an additional 1,728,968 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Bank of America by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,121,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $581,079,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066,800 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of America by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,090,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,150,000 after purchasing an additional 349,711 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of America by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,755,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,912,000 after purchasing an additional 896,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Bank of America by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 7,667,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,721,000 after purchasing an additional 62,976 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

