Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) PT Raised to $460.00

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $375.00 to $460.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.11% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Roku from $260.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group increased their price target on Roku from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Roku in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $228.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Roku from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Roku from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.48.

Get Roku alerts:

Shares of ROKU stock opened at $403.13 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -350.55 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $323.99 and its 200 day moving average is $214.58. Roku has a 12 month low of $58.22 and a 12 month high of $416.22.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.51. Roku had a negative net margin of 10.28% and a negative return on equity of 19.43%. The business had revenue of $451.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 73.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Roku will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 4,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.81, for a total value of $1,125,079.11. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,059,865.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan S. Henricks sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.24, for a total transaction of $222,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,619,462.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 598,509 shares of company stock valued at $181,334,637. 22.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 3.9% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Roku by 0.6% in the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 13,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Roku by 19.1% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Roku by 2.9% in the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Roku by 153.8% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 62.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

See Also: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.