Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Price Target Raised to $460.00 at Smith Barney Citigroup

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its target price lifted by Smith Barney Citigroup from $375.00 to $460.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ROKU. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Roku from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Roku from $185.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Roku from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Benchmark upped their price objective on Roku from $300.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Roku from $110.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Roku currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $276.48.

Shares of Roku stock opened at $403.13 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $323.99 and a 200-day moving average of $214.58. The stock has a market cap of $51.17 billion, a PE ratio of -350.55 and a beta of 1.81. Roku has a 52-week low of $58.22 and a 52-week high of $416.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.09.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.51. The business had revenue of $451.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.48 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 19.43% and a negative net margin of 10.28%. Roku’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Roku will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total transaction of $7,276,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,078,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 4,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.81, for a total transaction of $1,125,079.11. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,059,865.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 598,509 shares of company stock valued at $181,334,637. 22.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Roku during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Roku by 153.8% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Roku in the third quarter worth $38,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Roku in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Roku by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

