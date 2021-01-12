United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Price Target Raised to $155.00 at Barclays

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

UPS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $176.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $202.00 price objective on United Parcel Service and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $159.57.

Shares of UPS opened at $161.86 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $139.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $168.28 and a 200 day moving average of $155.89. United Parcel Service has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $178.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.08 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 156.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 27.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,544,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $838,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617,837 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,887,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,321,617,000 after acquiring an additional 749,993 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,834,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $805,599,000 after acquiring an additional 708,377 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,408,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,900,420,000 after purchasing an additional 549,201 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in United Parcel Service by 260.0% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 521,237 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $86,854,000 after purchasing an additional 376,467 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

