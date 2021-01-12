Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $90.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Church & Dwight have outpaced the industry in the past year. The company has been gaining from rising consumer demand for its products amid the coronavirus pandemic. This also boosted the company’s third-quarter 2020 results, wherein the top and bottom lines rose year over year and beat the consensus mark. Results gained from robust household and personal care businesses on consumers’ increased preference for essential items. Further, e-commerce sales played a strong role, with more consumers buying online. The company also continued to witness organic sales growth. However, rising costs associated with the COVID-19 pandemic as well as high manufacturing costs and tariffs are concerns for the company. Such factors put pressure on gross margin in the third quarter. Management expects gross margin to contract in 2020.”

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an equal weight rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $97.19.

CHD opened at $84.92 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Church & Dwight has a one year low of $47.98 and a one year high of $98.96.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Church & Dwight will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Steven P. Cugine sold 17,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total transaction of $1,517,071.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,049.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.13, for a total transaction of $2,153,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,768,803.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 45.5% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,556 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 4,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 55,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,264,000 after acquiring an additional 14,926 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 37,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorization, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; and hair removal products under the FLAWLESS brand.

