Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) PT Raised to $115.00 at Piper Sandler

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on NTRS. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $132.00 to $130.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Northern Trust from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Northern Trust from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Northern Trust from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $96.50.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NTRS opened at $97.89 on Monday. Northern Trust has a 12-month low of $60.67 and a 12-month high of $109.88. The company has a market capitalization of $20.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.56.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The asset manager reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Northern Trust will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is currently 42.23%.

In other news, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 29,154 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total value of $2,625,317.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 1,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total transaction of $122,645.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,346 shares of company stock valued at $6,100,497 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the third quarter worth about $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 1,482.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 459 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 95.2% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 648 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Northern Trust in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 81.8% in the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 727 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.