STEP Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SNVVF) Given New $1.15 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

STEP Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SNVVF) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from $0.50 to $1.15 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.
Shares of SNVVF opened at $0.55 on Monday. STEP Energy Services has a twelve month low of $0.21 and a twelve month high of $1.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.39.
About STEP Energy Services
