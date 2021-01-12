STEP Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SNVVF) Given New $1.15 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

STEP Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SNVVF) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from $0.50 to $1.15 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Shares of SNVVF opened at $0.55 on Monday. STEP Energy Services has a twelve month low of $0.21 and a twelve month high of $1.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.39.

About STEP Energy Services

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fracturing, and wireline solutions to service oil and natural gas wells in Canada and the United States. The company applies fit-for-purpose coiled tubing, pumping, and hydraulic fracturing technology to enhance reservoir performance in well completions and intervention projects.

