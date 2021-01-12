NuWave Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 1,679.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lowered Duke Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. BidaskClub raised Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.42.

In other Duke Energy news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total transaction of $324,205.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Duke Energy stock opened at $89.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.34. The company has a market cap of $65.71 billion, a PE ratio of 32.71, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.22. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.13 and a fifty-two week high of $103.79.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.08. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.965 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 76.28%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

