Short Interest in Intec Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:NTEC) Rises By 191.6%

Intec Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:NTEC) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 330,400 shares, a growth of 191.6% from the December 15th total of 113,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 759,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 9.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of Intec Pharma stock opened at $4.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.80 million and a P/E ratio of -0.62. Intec Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $15.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.13.

Intec Pharma (NASDAQ:NTEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.15). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intec Pharma will post -4.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NTEC. Zacks Investment Research raised Intec Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intec Pharma in a research report on Friday, October 9th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Intec Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. ValuEngine lowered Intec Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Intec Pharma in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its stake in Intec Pharma by 17.9% in the third quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 533,255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 80,967 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Intec Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Intec Pharma by 326.1% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 88,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 67,500 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Intec Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Intec Pharma Company Profile

Intec Pharma Ltd, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs based on its proprietary Accordion Pill platform technology in Israel. Its Accordion Pill is an oral drug delivery system that is designed to enhance the efficacy and safety of existing drugs and drugs in development by utilizing a gastric retention and specific release mechanism.

