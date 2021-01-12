Credit Suisse Group Lowers The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) to Neutral

Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an equal weight rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Weir Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The Weir Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of The Weir Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Get The Weir Group alerts:

Shares of WEGRY opened at $14.10 on Monday. The Weir Group has a 12 month low of $3.96 and a 12 month high of $14.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 2.20.

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly-engineered equipment worldwide. It operates through three segments: Minerals, ESCO, and Oil & Gas. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for The Weir Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Weir Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.