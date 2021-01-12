Otelco Inc. (NASDAQ:OTEL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Otelco Inc. (NASDAQ:OTEL) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the December 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NASDAQ:OTEL opened at $11.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.48. Otelco has a 52 week low of $2.92 and a 52 week high of $12.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.96.

Otelco (NASDAQ:OTEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.04). Otelco had a return on equity of 37.72% and a net margin of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $15.57 million for the quarter.

Separately, Utd Genl Uk reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Otelco in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st.

Otelco Company Profile

Otelco Inc provides a range of telecommunications services on a retail and wholesale basis. It offers local services, including voice lines that provide local dial tone and calling features, such as caller identification, call waiting, call forwarding, and voicemail; long distance services; billing and payments; and directory advertising services.

