Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) Given New $162.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) had its price objective boosted by Piper Sandler from $134.00 to $162.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ZEN. JMP Securities upped their target price on Zendesk from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Zendesk from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zendesk from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. ValuEngine cut Zendesk from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Zendesk from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $122.44.

NYSE:ZEN opened at $152.26 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.85. The stock has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.98 and a beta of 1.27. Zendesk has a 1 year low of $50.23 and a 1 year high of $153.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $261.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.77 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 22.55% and a negative net margin of 19.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zendesk will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Adrian Mcdermott sold 15,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.83, for a total transaction of $1,976,183.73. Following the sale, the insider now owns 97,443 shares in the company, valued at $12,163,809.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 50,000 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction on Sunday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.79, for a total value of $6,139,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 986,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,095,743.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,076 shares of company stock worth $16,126,050 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZEN. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Zendesk in the third quarter valued at $87,161,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Zendesk in the third quarter valued at $66,376,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zendesk by 5,080.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 288,373 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,679,000 after purchasing an additional 282,806 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP lifted its stake in shares of Zendesk by 21.3% during the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,451,142 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $149,352,000 after purchasing an additional 254,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zendesk by 51.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 741,328 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,298,000 after purchasing an additional 250,452 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

