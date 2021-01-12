Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the December 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of PFM opened at $33.17 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.71 and its 200-day moving average is $31.90. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $20.86 and a 12 month high of $33.29.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%.
About Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF
PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.
