SVB Financial Group Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:SIVB)

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 1,847 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 3,594% compared to the typical daily volume of 50 put options.

Several research analysts have commented on SIVB shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $325.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Monday, November 16th. Stephens started coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Friday, November 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Truist raised their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $280.00 to $360.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $340.00 to $440.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. SVB Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.75.

In other news, insider John China sold 3,799 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $1,196,685.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,847,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Financial Group Svb sold 597,960 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total transaction of $15,259,939.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 607,351 shares of company stock worth $18,249,778. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIVB. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 195.0% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 118 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in SVB Financial Group during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new position in SVB Financial Group during the third quarter worth $36,000. 90.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $434.06 on Tuesday. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $127.39 and a 12 month high of $437.56. The firm has a market cap of $22.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $369.71 and its 200-day moving average is $283.88.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $8.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.45 by $3.02. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 25.26% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $899.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.15 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 15.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

