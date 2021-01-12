The Carlyle Group Inc. to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.82 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:CG)

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for The Carlyle Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. O’hara now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.82 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.80. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Carlyle Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.46 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.57 EPS.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $496.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.84 million. The Carlyle Group had a positive return on equity of 25.90% and a negative net margin of 5.38%. The Carlyle Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on CG. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of The Carlyle Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.31.

CG stock opened at $32.61 on Tuesday. The Carlyle Group has a 12 month low of $15.21 and a 12 month high of $34.98. The firm has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

In related news, insider David M. Rubenstein sold 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total transaction of $21,787,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,249,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,352,158.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $54,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CG. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 2,539.6% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. 33.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

