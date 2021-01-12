EVRAZ plc (OTCMKTS:EVRZF) Short Interest Up 5,575.0% in December

EVRAZ plc (OTCMKTS:EVRZF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,700 shares, an increase of 5,575.0% from the December 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.5 days.

EVRZF has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of EVRAZ in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EVRAZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of EVRAZ in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. EVRAZ has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.25.

OTCMKTS EVRZF opened at $6.92 on Tuesday. EVRAZ has a 1 year low of $2.43 and a 1 year high of $7.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.65. The company has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 1.00.

EVRAZ Plc engages in the production and distribution of steel, iron ore, and coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Steel, Steel North America, Coal, and Other Operations. The Steel segment produces vanadium ore and vanadium products. The Steel North America segment includes the provision of steel and related products in the USA and Canada.

