Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $3.81 Million Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 50,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $3,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. 60.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

D has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. TheStreet lowered Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Bank of America raised Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Mizuho raised Dominion Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.61.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $72.67 on Tuesday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.79 and a 52-week high of $90.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.29 billion, a PE ratio of -3,633.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.82.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.43%.

In other Dominion Energy news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total transaction of $3,793,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 901,144 shares in the company, valued at $68,369,795.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

