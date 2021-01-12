Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WYNMF. Zacks Investment Research raised Wynn Macau from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Wynn Macau from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Wynn Macau from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Get Wynn Macau alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:WYNMF opened at $1.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.72 and its 200-day moving average is $1.71. Wynn Macau has a 52-week low of $1.34 and a 52-week high of $2.67.

Wynn Macau, Limited develops, owns, and operates the Wynn Palace and Wynn Macau casino resorts in Macau. The company's Wynn Palace resort features approximately 420,000 square feet of casino space providing 24-hour gaming and various games comprising private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel with a total of 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; and 14 food and beverage outlets.

Recommended Story: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Macau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Macau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.