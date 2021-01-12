$0.12 EPS Expected for Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) to post earnings of $0.12 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Titan Machinery’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.12. Titan Machinery reported earnings of $0.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 500%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Titan Machinery will report full year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Titan Machinery.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.23. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 5.86% and a net margin of 1.32%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TITN shares. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Titan Machinery from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. ValuEngine lowered Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. William Blair raised Titan Machinery from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. BidaskClub raised Titan Machinery from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Titan Machinery from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.75.

In other news, Director Tony Christianson sold 13,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total value of $294,789.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,046,929.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Joseph Meyer sold 53,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total value of $1,079,907.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 609,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,250,288.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 161,840 shares of company stock valued at $3,359,804 over the last three months. Company insiders own 15.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its position in Titan Machinery by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 315,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,172,000 after acquiring an additional 51,943 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Titan Machinery by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 202,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after acquiring an additional 3,338 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Titan Machinery by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 177,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 66,730 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Titan Machinery by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 162,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 33,369 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Titan Machinery by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 126,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TITN opened at $20.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $472.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Titan Machinery has a 52-week low of $6.96 and a 52-week high of $22.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.80.

Titan Machinery Company Profile

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

