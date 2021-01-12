Analysts Anticipate AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to Announce $0.73 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to post earnings of $0.73 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Fourteen analysts have made estimates for AT&T’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.79. AT&T posted earnings per share of $0.89 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 18%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that AT&T will report full-year earnings of $3.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.12 to $3.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.36. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AT&T.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $42.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.66 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. AT&T’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on T. ValuEngine raised shares of AT&T from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.40.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the third quarter worth about $27,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the third quarter worth approximately $81,000. 52.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $28.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $205.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69. AT&T has a 12-month low of $26.08 and a 12-month high of $39.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.20%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

