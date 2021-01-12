TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Trims Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors reduced its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 32.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Anderson Fisher LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Savior LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $173.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $176.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.29. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $136.12 and a 12 month high of $194.45.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded SPDR Gold Shares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

